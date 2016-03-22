Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 21 Copenhagen Network A/S :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 0 Danish crowns versus 2.8 million Danish crowns ($420,000) year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 1.3 million crowns versus 55.4 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 EBIT loss to be of between 1.5 million crowns and 2 million crowns before potential adjustment of purchase price paid by J2 Global Ireland Limited
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 crowns per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.6215 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order