March 22 Shore Capital
* FY revenue up 3.4 pct to 42.0 million stg (2014: 40.6
million stg)
* FY profit before tax up 40.8 pct to 11.7 million stg
(2014: 8.3 million stg)
* UK's capital markets faced uncertainty ahead of the
general election and failed to recover in H2 of the
year-executive chairman
* These uncertainties have carried over into the first
quarter of 2016- executive chairman
* Board does not propose a final dividend (2014: 5.0p)
* Principal finance division recorded FY revenue of 9.1
million stg in the year (2014: 2 million stg)
* Net asset value per share at the year end was 268.7p
(2014: 265.6p)
* FY revenue from capital markets decreased by 22.5 pct to
23.4 million stg (2014: 30.1 million stg)
* FY revenue from asset management was up 12.1 pct to 9.5
million stg (2014: 8.5 million stg)
