EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 22 Elbit Systems Ltd :
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 GAAP EPS $1.47 versus $1.03
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 revenue $886.6 million versus $850.3 million
* Elbit Systems to pay dividend of $0.40 a share for Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: