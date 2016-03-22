UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
March 22 Vistula Group SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 517.7 million zlotys ($136.6 million) versus 443.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit was 46.9 million zlotys versus 36.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 28.2 million zlotys versus 20.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Says plans to open 52 to 54 new own and franchise outlets allocating about 12 million zlotys for retail network expansion
* Says main risk in fulfilling its plans is currency risk, in particular appreciation of the US dollar and euro
($1 = 3.7903 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.