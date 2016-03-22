March 22 Prelios SpA :
* Reported on Monday FY net loss of 44.5 million euros
($50.01 million) versus loss of 61.2 million euros a year ago
* FY total operating revenues 82.2 million euros versus 83.4
million euros a year ago
* Sergio Iasi resigned as CEO having met the goals he set
out to achieve
* Board set up a general management department without
appointing for the time being a new CEO and appointed Riccardo
Serrini general manager
* 2017 economic targets confirmed for both turnover and EBIT
and central costs reduction
