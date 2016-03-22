UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Ki Group SpA :
* Reported on Monday FY net loss from continuing operations of 0.7 million euros ($783,790.00) versus profit of 0.8 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 51.8 million euros versus 47.5 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.145 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.