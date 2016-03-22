March 22 IBSM SA (former Platinum Properties
Group SA) :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of
472,000 zlotys ($124,126) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 32.8 million zlotys versus a loss
of 404.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Said the biggest impact on its financial results for FY
2015 had reduction of its debt towards majority shareholder,
including, among others, sale of Russia-based unit OOO Svetly
Dali
($1 = 3.8026 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)