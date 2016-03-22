March 22Vita 34 AG :
* Said on Monday in fiscal year 2015 increased total
operating revenues by 22.1 percent to 18.5 million euros ($20.79
million)
* FY period result increased to 1.7 million euros (2014: 1.0
million euros)
* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.6
million euros were at the prior year's level (2014: 1.7 million
euros)
* FY earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose to 3.9 million euros (2014: 2.8
million euros)
* Company FY revenues increased to 14.2 million euros (2014:
13.8 million euros) based on the product VitaPlusNabelschnur
, as well as acquisitions completed in 2015
* To propose an increase of the dividend payment by 6.7
percent to 0.16 euros per share
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
