UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Groclin SA :
* Said on Monday that its management board will recommend FY 2015 dividend of 0.50 zloty ($0.13) per share
* In long term plans to recommend FY dividends of 30 percent to 50 percent of consolidated net cash flows free from encumbrances attributable to the shareholders of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8009 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.