March 23 Class Editori SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 78.3 million euros ($87.6 million) versus 90.0 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 net loss was 22.3 million  euros versus  loss of 14.4 million euros a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)