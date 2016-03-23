March 23 Wizz Air Holdings Plc in statement:

* Expects underlying net profit for year ending March 31 at top end of previous 200-210 mln euro guidance

* Says strong financial performance in first three quarters continued in Q4

* Robust ticket sales, lower fuel costs, strong load factors, stringent cost management boosted profit

* "Seen strength in all our markets" - CEO Varadi Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)