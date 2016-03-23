BRIEF-Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate - Demire falls below FFO-forecast for 2016
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag
March 23 J C Penney Company Inc :
* Says former CEO Myron Ullman's 2015 total compensation $12.8 million versus $9.7 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* Says ceo Marvin Ellison's 2015 total compensation was $12.1 million versus $19.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Ps7IsO Further company coverage:
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.