UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2015 turnover of 71.8 million euros ($80.2 million), up 10.2 percent year on year
* FY 2015 EBITDA at 6.8 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss at 0.8 million euros versus loss of 2.0 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Mnbj0D
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.