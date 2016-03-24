March 24 Global Cosmed SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on March 21, Blackwire Ventures sp. z o.o. sold 4.8 million shares of Global Cosmed at 5.20 zlotys ($1.4) per share, lowering its stake in company to 67.44 percent

* Blackwire Ventures sp. z o.o. is unit controlled by the company's chairman of the supervisory board, Andreas Mielimonka

* After the transaction, Andreas Mielimonka jointly with his units Blackwire Ventures Sp. z o.o. and GCG Investment sp. z o.o. lowered the stake held in company to 70.54 percent from 84.05 percent

* On March 21, Magma Holding sp. z o.o., unit affiliated to Magdalena Mazur, bought 4.8 million shares of Global Cosmed at 5.20 zloty per share representing a 13.51 percent stake

* Magdalena Mazur is company's vice chairman of the management board

($1 = 3.8094 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)