Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 24Endor AG :
* Said on Wednesday FY 2015 group revenue rose 52 pct to 10.97 million euros ($8.04 million)
* FY profit after tax was 1.4 million euros after 47,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order