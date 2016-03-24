UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Caleffi SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 55.9 million euros ($62.4 million) versus 52.1 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit group share was 0.3 million euros versus a loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes to allocate FY net profit to reserves
* Said will propose to annual general meeting to grant authorization for share buy-back program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.