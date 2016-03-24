** French Economy Ministry agrees to allow Bouygues to have a 12 percent stake in Orange if Orange acquires Bouygues Telecom, French news channel BFM Business reports on its website

** French Economy Ministry previously wanted to cap Bouygues's stake in Orange at 9 percent, BFM Business says

** French state refuses to see its stake in Orange go below 20 percent in order to keep a blocking minority, BFM Business says

** Bouygues's goal remains to reach a 15 percent stake in Orange, BFM Business says

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Web link to BFM Business story (in French): bit.ly/1pJFEMW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)