MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's Surgutneftegaz sold 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil in a tender for loadings from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk on April 11-12 and 12-13, as well from neighbouring Ust-Luga on April 12-13, traders said on Thursday.

Shell bought the cargo loading from Primorsk on April 11-12, BP bought the one loading from the same port on April 12-13 and Japan's Itochu bought a cargo loading from Ust-Luga on April 12-13, traders said.

The cargoes were sold at discounts in range of $2.75-$2.85 a barrel to BFOE, traders said. It was 20-30 cents lower than the levels at which Surgutneftegaz sold 200,000 tonnes to Total earlier this week. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)