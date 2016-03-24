PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's Surgutneftegaz sold 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil in a tender for loadings from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk on April 11-12 and 12-13, as well from neighbouring Ust-Luga on April 12-13, traders said on Thursday.
Shell bought the cargo loading from Primorsk on April 11-12, BP bought the one loading from the same port on April 12-13 and Japan's Itochu bought a cargo loading from Ust-Luga on April 12-13, traders said.
The cargoes were sold at discounts in range of $2.75-$2.85 a barrel to BFOE, traders said. It was 20-30 cents lower than the levels at which Surgutneftegaz sold 200,000 tonnes to Total earlier this week. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.