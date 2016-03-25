March 25 Pininfarina SpA :

* Reported on Thursday its FY net loss of 18.2 million euros ($20.32 million) versus loss 1.3 million euros a year ago

* FY production value 82.8 million euros versus 86.6 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2016 production value lower by 5 percent in comparison to 2015

* Sees FY 2016 negative operating result and positive net result following restructuring under agreements with Mahindra Group and financial institutions

