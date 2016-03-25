BRIEF-Redington India sets special dividend at 2 rupees/share
* Says declared a special (interim) dividend of INR 2 per fully paid-up equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2knIpBL Further company coverage:
March 25 Visibilia Editore SpA :
* Reported on Thursday its FY net loss of 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million) versus loss 2.1 million euros ($2.34 million) a year ago
* FY production value 4.4 million euros versus 2.6 million euros a year ago
* Approves 2016-2018 industrial plan
* Under the industrial plan targets turnover in the upcoming years in line with 2015
* Targets 2018 EBITDA margin at 10 percent higher than in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says declared a special (interim) dividend of INR 2 per fully paid-up equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2knIpBL Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Feb 3 Listed firms controlled by Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing Chinese-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, slumped on Friday, despite the parent group saying its businesses were all operating normally.