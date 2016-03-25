March 25 Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Reported on Thursday its FY net loss of 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million) versus loss 2.1 million euros ($2.34 million) a year ago

* FY production value 4.4 million euros versus 2.6 million euros a year ago

* Approves 2016-2018 industrial plan

* Under the industrial plan targets turnover in the upcoming years in line with 2015

* Targets 2018 EBITDA margin at 10 percent higher than in 2015

