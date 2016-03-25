March 25 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management board will recommend to annual shareholders meeting to allocate whole FY 2015 profit for supplementary capital and not to distribute dividend for 2015

* Management board plans to use entire financial result to finance group's development

* Following this period, the management board will review dividend policy and may recommend dividend payment

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)