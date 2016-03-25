BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia posts qtrly profit after tax of 50.2 mln RGT
* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT
March 25Columbus Energy SA (former Columbus Capital SA) :
* Says that GK Invest Forbau sp. z o.o. sp. kom. has increased its stake in the company to 5.39 pct from 0 pct, following capital increase via issuance of series E shares
* Says that January Ciszewski has decreased his direct stake in the company to 3.94 pct from 29.65 pct previously held, following capital increase via issuance of series E shares
* January Ciszewski's indirect stake (incl. Stake of Ganador Sp. Z. o.o., JR Holding SA, and KPM Invest Sp. Z o.o.) has increased to 35.02 pct from 31.81 pct previously held
* Says JR Holding acquired 71,920,000 series E shares and holds a 26.65 pct stake in the company, following capital increase via issuance of series E shares
* KPM Invest Sp. Z o.o. holds 4.29 pct stake in the company
* Said Pawel Szymula increased his direct stake in the company to 1.88 pct from 1.80 previously held
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
* Global gold demand edges up to 4,309 T in 2016 * Physical gold funds see biggest inflows since 2009 * Jewellery, coin and bar demand down 9 pct * Central banks buy a third less gold By Jan Harvey LONDON, Feb 3 A bounce in investment to a four-year high drove a modest gain in gold demand last year, data from the World Gold Council showed on Friday, even as use of the metal in jewellery slid to its lowest since 2009 and coin and bar buying dipped. Global dema