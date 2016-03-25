UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 25 Faurecia :
* Class actions filed against Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies US (FECT)
* Actions alleges anti-competitive practices regarding exhaust systems, seek unspecified amounts of civil damages
* Faurecia unable to determine what impact, if any, lawsuits may have on FECT US or Faurecia Group.
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paris Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources