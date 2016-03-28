March 28 Cloud Technologies SA :

* Said on Friday that PERPETUM 10 FIZAN has acquired 250,000 shares in the company, equal to 5.43 pct stake in its share capital

* Before this, PERPETUM 10 FIZAN did not own shares in the company

* PERPETUM 10 FIZAN does not intend to increase its stake in the company within next 12 months

