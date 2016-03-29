March 29 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Reports FY net loss of 14.1 million euros ($15.8 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago

* Company maintains its guidance

* In 2016, expects more key clinical data including important efficacy results from delayed-union and spinal fusion studies with ALLOB

* In 2016 plans to complete recruitment for spinal fusion study in first half of this year

* Cash and cash equivalents at end of Dec. 2015 amount to 33.61 million euros, in comparison with 11.58 million euros in 2014

* At time of IPO that it has sufficient cash to carry out its strategic objectives until end of 2017

* In 2016 says has goal to initiate first clinical trial in us by end of year