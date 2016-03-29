March 29 Philip Morris CR

* says board proposes dividend of CZK 920/share (previous CZK 880/share)

* says fy 2015 net income CZK 2.57 billion, up 14.0 percent

* says revenue CZK 10.87 billion, down 22.7 percent

* says revenue down due to change of operating model in production, no export shipments reported

* says shipments in Czech Republic up 2.1 percent, in Slovakia up 4.2 percent

* says cigarette share decline of 1.5 share points in the Czech Republic and increase of 1.9 share points in Slovakia

* "The solid growth of our 2015 net income was primarily driven by favourable pricing and higher shipments in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia, helped by a higher total market in both countries and higher market share in Slovakia, partially offset by lower share in the Czech Republic," said Andras Tovisi, chairman of the board

* "Our consolidated revenues were primarily impacted by the change of our operating model in production from January 1, 2015. Our factory now operates as a manufacturing service provider, compared to a contract manufacturer in the past. This resulted Philip Morris CR a.s. not owning materials for production any longer, but being remunerated for the service of transformation of materials into finished goods in a form of a manufacturing service fee."

* says AGM planned for April 29