BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank shareholders to discuss FY dividend on April 26
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
March 29 Banca Generali SpA :
* Said on Saturday that Chief Executive Officer Piermario Motta passed away
* Bank operations and customer management activities will continue with the full powers granted to the general manager
* The chairman will temporarily hold CEO powers until the board of directors passes the relevant resolutions
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share