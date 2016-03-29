March 29 Energica Motor Company SpA :

* Reported on Friday FY net loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.45 million)

* FY sales revenue 240,000 euros

* Says that FY 2014 results refer to a period of four months as the company was set up on Aug. 26, 2014 and that for FY 2014 it was not required to disclose a consolidated income statement as the company was not listed yet

