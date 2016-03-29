BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank shareholders to discuss FY dividend on April 26
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
March 29 Meridie SpA :
* Reported on Friday FY net profit of 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus loss of 2.8 million euros a year ago
* FY revenues from sales and services of 48.9 million euros versus 30.9 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1UZfgdh
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share