March 29 Meridie SpA :

* Reported on Friday FY net profit of 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus loss of 2.8 million euros a year ago

* FY revenues from sales and services of 48.9 million euros versus 30.9 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1UZfgdh

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)