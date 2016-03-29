PRAGUE, March 29 CSA:

* CSA will buy one Airbus A320neo instead an older A320 originally contracted from the manufacturer, and will lease six more planes of the newer type, Jiri Simane, whose Travel Service owns a one third stake in CSA, told Hospodarske Noviny.

* Under the original deal from 2008, CSA was supposed to buy seven planes from Airbus, but the airline had to reach a compromise because it could not afford all of the planes, Simane said. (Prague Newsroom)