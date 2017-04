March 29 BioDue SpA :

* Said on Friday it bought a property for production purposes for 250,000 euros ($279,675.00)

* Signed a rent-to-buy contract, due Sept. 2021, to rent management offices, which envisages an option for their acquisition for 240,000 euros

