UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29Goodyear Lastikleri TAS :
* Said on Monday that it raises its capital to 270 million lira ($93.98 million) from 11.9 million lira year ago
* Says to increase capital from internal resources through bonus share distribution
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8730 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.