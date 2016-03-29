BRIEF-Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo Biocomparability study
* Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo biocomparability study
March 29 Oncodesign SA :
* FY net profit 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million) versus loss of 2.3 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 0.6 million euros versus loss of 3.7 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 14.5 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* Cash position as of Dec. 31 of 9.2 million euros versus 10.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 17 The future location of the two European Union agencies based in London will be a matter for Brexit negotiations, the British government's Brexit department said on Monday, but EU officials said there was no doubt they would be moved.