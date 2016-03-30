UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Caleido Group SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday its FY net profit of 0.1 million euros ($112,960.00) versus pro forma net profit of 0.5 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 8.3 million euros versus pro forma production value of 8.2 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1VSHh79
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources