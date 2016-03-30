March 30 ERG SA and BIOERG SA :

* ERG said on Tuesday that it has negotiated the sale of 5.6 million shares of Bioerg to United SA for 2.2 million zlotys ($585,120)

* Bioerg informs that ERG reduced its stake in the company to 2 shares from 5.6 mln shares

($1 = 3.7599 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)