March 30 DTEK Finance B.V :

* Says is in the process of developing a proposal with respect to its 10.375 pct Senior Notes due 2018 and its 7.875 pct Senior Notes due 2018 and expects to share the proposal with noteholders shortly

* Consequently, the interest coupon payable in respect of the 10.375 pct Notes on March 29 will be paid in accordance with the terms of the proposal, to the extent approved, and was not paid on March 29

