UPDATE 1-UK supermarkets ration iceberg lettuce on supply crunch
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
March 30 DTEK Finance B.V :
* Says is in the process of developing a proposal with respect to its 10.375 pct Senior Notes due 2018 and its 7.875 pct Senior Notes due 2018 and expects to share the proposal with noteholders shortly
* Consequently, the interest coupon payable in respect of the 10.375 pct Notes on March 29 will be paid in accordance with the terms of the proposal, to the extent approved, and was not paid on March 29
Feb 3 Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the Scotsman, said trading towards the end of 2016 improved as it posted a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue aided by strong sales of its "i" and Yorkshire Post titles.
Feb 3 * UK energy supplier Npower says will raise typical dual fuel annual energy bill by average 9.8 percent or 109 pounds ($136.52) from March 16. * Innogy-owned Npower says this is the first increase since October 2013 * Says will impact approximately 50 percent (1.4 million) of Npower's customers. * Says trend of higher wholesale energy prices and costs of delivering government policies set to continue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.7984 pou