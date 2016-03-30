March 30 Axelero SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that board approved the merger proposal for the incorporation of companies ABCSalute Srl, Originalitaly Srl, Professionisti Srl and Shopping Donna Srl, each of them held by parent company, into Axelero SpA

