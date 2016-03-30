UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Shadrinskiy Avtoagregatnyi Zavod :
* FY 2015 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 4.58 billion roubles ($67.86 million) versus 3.76 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 104.5 million roubles versus net loss of 35.8 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/25vLhyv
Further company coverage:
($1 = 67.4952 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources