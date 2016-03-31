UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Agronomia SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that its consortium company L'Ulivo di Puglia scarl in liquidation signed lease contract of its two operating business units in favour of San Paolo Agricola S.agr.r.l. and Jentu s.ag.r.l, both companies of Agronomia group
* Lease contracts of will have two-year duration and are worth in total 270,000 euros ($305,505.00)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.