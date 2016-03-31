March 31 Agronomia SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that its consortium company L'Ulivo di Puglia scarl in liquidation signed lease contract of its two operating business units in favour of San Paolo Agricola S.agr.r.l. and Jentu s.ag.r.l, both companies of Agronomia group

* Lease contracts of will have two-year duration and are worth in total 270,000 euros ($305,505.00)

