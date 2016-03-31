March 31 Erne Ventures SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it acquired 300,000 series F shares which represent 5.93 pct stake in Farm 51 Group for 2.4 million zlotys ($635,200) or 8 zloty per share, following exercise of series A warrants

* Owns 644,444 of subscription series A warrants which entitle the company to acquire further 644,444 series F shares of Farm 51 Group at the issue price of 8 zlotys per share

($1 = 3.7783 zlotys)