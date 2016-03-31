March 31 dorma kaba Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday secured a 500 million Swiss franc ($517.87 million) five-year syndicated loan from a banking consortium led by the Zürcher Kantonalbank

* Funds will give the dorma+kaba Group further financial flexibility and allow it to refinance existing bilateral credit lines Source text - bit.ly/1Som2EN

($1 = 0.9655 Swiss francs)