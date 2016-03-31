March 31 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA (ZAK Elzab) :

* Said on Wednesday that its management decided to propose a payout of 70 percent of FY 2015 consolidated net profit as dividend, but no more than the company's unconsolidated profit

