March 31 TKH Group NV :

* Announced on Wednesday that it has reached agreement about the sale of its 51 pct stake in Parking & Protection B.V. to Interparking Netherlands B.V.

* Transaction will, besides a one-off income, have limited impact on the earnings per share of TKH

