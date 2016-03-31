Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 TKH Group NV :
* Announced on Wednesday that it has reached agreement about the sale of its 51 pct stake in Parking & Protection B.V. to Interparking Netherlands B.V.
* Transaction will, besides a one-off income, have limited impact on the earnings per share of TKH
Source text: bit.ly/1VUFXkd
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order