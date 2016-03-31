March 31 Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Announced on Wednesday a reserved rights issue for the HNA Tourism Group

* Under the framework of this operation, HNA Tourism Group has subscribed to 980,172 new shares representing 10.00 pct of the capital of Pierre et Vacances post-operation, at a unit price of 25.18 euro and representing a total capital increase of 24,680,730.96 euros

* Following this operation, S.I.T.I, the holding company controlled by Gérard Bremond, individually owns 39.83 pct of the capital and 56.42 pct of the voting rights of Pierre et Vacances SA

