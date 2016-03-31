March 31Blue Note SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY production value of 4.5 million euros ($5.11 million) versus 3.9 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 0.8 million euros versus loss of 0.3 million euros a year ago

* Signs binding framework agreement for merger with Casta Diva Group Srl

* Merger to be an incorporation of Casta Diva Group into Blue Note via reverse takeover

* Company resulting from the merger will be named Casta Diva Group SpA

* For every 1 euro of Casta Diva Group share capital, Casta Diva Group shareholders will receive 81.328 no par value ordinary shares of Blue Note

* Blue Note to issue about 9.0 million new shares to be assigned to Casta Diva Group shareholders

* Merger is expected to be finalized by Q3 2016

