March 31 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :

* Said on Wednesday that it plans to invest between 40-60 million zlotys ($26.6 million) over 2016-2017

* Will raise funds from the sale of non-strategic production assets and external sources

* The investment will allow to modernise its machine park and purchase new technology lines in order to sell new products

* Plans to focus on breakfast products, bars and jelly beans Source text for Eikon:

