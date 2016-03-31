March 31 Atlantis SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Iferia SA will take over some of its assets, as well as some assets of Investment Friends Capital SA, Elkop SA , Fon SA, Resbud SA and Investment Friends SA (division by spin-off)

* For each share held in Atlantis, Investment Friends, Elkop and Resbud, their shareholders will receive 2 series B shares of Iferia

* For each share held in Fon, its shareholders will receive 1 series B share of Iferia

* For each share held in Investment Friends Capital, its shareholders will receive 3 series B shares of Iferia

* Iferia plans to be engaged in investment activity and its actual activity will start after the implementation of the spin-off plan when it will be equipped with funds to operate

* Atlantis, Investment Friends Capital, Elkop, Fon, Resbud and Investment Friends will continue their current activities Source text for Eikon: and

