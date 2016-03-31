UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Vakomtek SA :
* Corrects its statement from March 4; says that Hanya International Corp has reached 56.0 pct in company's share capital and 50.3 pct in company's voting rights
* Hanya International Corp acquired 4.5 million series E shares of Vakomtek and after transaction holds 9.0 million shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.