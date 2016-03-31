March 31 Vakomtek SA :

* Corrects its statement from March 4; says that Hanya International Corp has reached 56.0 pct in company's share capital and 50.3 pct in company's voting rights

* Hanya International Corp acquired 4.5 million series E shares of Vakomtek and after transaction holds 9.0 million shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)