March 31 Ateme SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 28.6 million euros ($32.6 million) vs 24.8 million euros a year ago

* FY operating loss is 3.0 million euros vs a loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss group share is 2.5 million euros vs a loss of 2.0 million euros a year ago

* Expects to accelerate its growth in 2016

* Maintains 2018 targets of 7-8 pct market share and double-digit operating margin - CEO