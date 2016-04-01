April 1 Lucisano Media Group SpA :

* Reported on Thursday its FY revenue at 50.7 million euros ($57.68 million) versus 44.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit of 5.1 million euros versus 2.2 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.07 euro per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)